Canarias, epicenter of the European Tour with three consecutive tournaments

The European tour has confirmed that Tenerife will host two consecutive tournaments of the circuit and will thus fill the gap left by the postponement of the French Open. The Tenerife Championship in Costa Adeje it will take place from May 6 to 9.

Thus, the Canary Islands will be the scene of three consecutive tournaments of the tour: Gran Canaria Open, next week at Golf Meloneras with Rafa Cabrera host, followed by Tenerife Open (Costa SAdeje) and the Tenerife Championship. Three weeks in a row in which the Canary Islands will be the center of European golf.

The added Tenerife tournament will also be played in Costa Adeje. It should be remembered that a few weeks ago the Karen Golf Club in Nairobi (Kenya) hosted two consecutive tournaments of the European Tour.

Therefore, Spain will have five scoring tournaments for the Race to Dubai this year. To the three of the Canaries we must add the Spanish Open, in Madrid, and the Estrella Damm Andalucía Valderrama Masters, in Valderrama (San Roque, Cádiz), both next October.