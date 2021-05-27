Cañamero recovers a photo with Felipe González and charges him after seeing him in ‘El Hormiguero’

Alberto Rodriguez and Diego Cañamero with a shirt against Rajoy in the second session of the motion of censure against the president in June 2018. (Photo: Victor J BlancoGTRES)

On Wednesday night, Felipe González became a machine to generate headlines as a guest of El Hormiguero, the program that Pablo Motos presents on Antena 3 nights.

The former president of the Government left several opinions that on Thursday morning made the covers of all the media in Spain, the most important of all referring to pardons for the procés.

The leader of the Executive from 1982 to 1996 pointed out that “in these conditions” he is not favorable to pardons for the procés, since the law that regulates it “is from the 19th century and it speaks of repentance.”

“I think politics should have been done before taking refuge in the judges. The debate is not whether they repent, but whether they are willing to respect the current legislation, be it the Constitution or the Statute, ”he later declared.

The appearance of the former president has caused endless reactions among various members of the Spanish political culture. One of the most forceful has been Diego Cañamero, former deputy of Podemos for Jaén in 2016.

Cañamero has recovered an old photo in which he appears shaking hands with González accompanied by the mayor of Marinaleda, Juan Manuel Sánchez Gordillo.

“I thought that although he did not agree with his policy, he was a decent politician but NO. It was neither, nor is it. IT HAS BEEN and IS DISHONOR of a democratic society and decent politics ”, the unionist has emphatically written.

