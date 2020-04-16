A year after the political change in the Andalusian Government, the managers of Radio Television of Andalusia (RTVA) have decided to promote changes in the news of Canal Sur with the signing of people who have until now been outside the public body. They are the journalist Álvaro Zancajo Fenoll, new director of Informative Contents and Digital Transformation; Desirée García-Escribano, deputy director of news programs and hitherto press officer for Ciudadanos Andalucía; and Carmen Torres, an Andalusian journalist from the newspaper El Independiente, new delegate of Canal Sur Televisión in Madrid. As deputy director of the Information Services, Gabriel García, a veteran journalist from RTVA, remains.

These incorporations were planned for a long time, but it has not been until now when the Ministry of Finance has given its new approval. The signing of García-Escribano, with a long history in Antena 3, was decided days ago at the request of Ciudadanos, a PP partner in the coalition government, according to sources from the board of directors.

The changes take place when the extreme right wing criticism of Vox, parliamentary partner of PP and Cs, against the journalists of the Andalusian public chain, for information that he considers “sectarian” and “biased” increased. Its spokesman, Alejandro Hernández, has repeatedly shown his irritation that in the reports and in the Canal Sur gatherings, they are described as a “far-right” formation. He believes that this reduces their “democratic legitimacy”. He described informants in a tweet as “puppies”: “We are tired of suffering continuous disqualifications from Canal Sur by the same journalists who nevertheless come as puppies to serve as a speaker for whoever owned the manger.”

The criticisms were answered by the Editorial Board of Canal Sur, the Seville Press Association and the RTVA management, who considered it “deplorable” that Vox “denigrates and insults” the professionals of the public network.

The appointment of Zancajo as the new head of the newscasts was very well received by Vox. “We are glad that our complaints are being echoed,” Hernández said days ago at a press conference. Zancajo was responsible for Canal 24 Horas de TVE until the appointment of Rosa María Mateo as CEO of RTVE.

The appointments have not been well received by the opposition. Francisco Conejo, a deputy from the PSOE and spokesman for the RTVA parliamentary committee, affirmed that he considers the consensus of the legislature’s principles to have been broken, when all the groups reached an agreement to unblock the parliamentary extraction organs. “The appointments represent the ideological occupation of the right in Canal Sur,” said Conejo, who considers the signing of the Ciudadanos press chief a “brashness.”

Also from Adelante Andalucía the decision communicated this Tuesday by Mellado to the RTVA board of directors is questioned. “Appointments are a power of the CEO, but there is a staff with very good workers so that they are not counted on and have to come from outside,” said Nacho Molina, deputy for Adelante Andalucía.

Meanwhile, the unions maintain the partial stoppages scheduled for February 20 and 21 and a 24-hour strike for February 27, the day before Andalusia Day in which a broad deployment is planned to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the referendum. of February 28, 1980. The workers protest against the chain’s restructuring plan.

Around 1,470 people work at Canal Sur. Its budget for 2020 is 157 million euros, of which 140 is provided by the Andalusian Government. The Andalusian chain’s audience is 7.6%. It is the fourth most watched network in Andalusia, behind Tele 5, Antena 3 and La 1 on TVE, and the fifth among the autonomous ones. About 400 people are expected to enter retirement age in the next three years.

In public entity it is being audited by the Chamber of Accounts. This report will be taken into account to subsequently present an employment plan. In the next few days, the Ministry of Finance is expected to authorize the hiring of two doctors and twenty technicians, once RTVA correctly justifies these hires.

