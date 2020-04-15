The Canadian Heavy Metal Band Striker He will visit us again this coming August, if the authorities allow it.

Last year Striker they released their sixth studio album called “Play to Win”. An album that they were presenting in our country on another tour with which they visited us. Now they come back to visit us in August during a new European Tour, a very beloved band here in our country that never disappoints.

Now they return to the beginning of August to our country to offer us their Heavy Metal shows from the school trip. At Kivents, we are going to work on their concerts in Barcelona on August 5, on August 6 in Portugalete and on August 9 in Madrid.

Tickets will go on sale online through metaltrip.com and myacceso.com. If, finally, due to the Coronavirus, the concerts could not be performed, the anticipated tickets purchased, the value of the tickets and the expenses would be returned.

The rest of the dates in which we can see Striker are the following:

August 5 – Rocksound Room, Barcelona

August 6 – Sala Groove, Portugalete

August 7 – Pub Transylvania, Vigo

August 9 – Silikona, Madrid