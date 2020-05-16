A Canadian zoo will return two pandas on loan to China for lack of bamboo to feed them. The President of the Calgary Zoo explained that the lack of flights due to the pandemic prevents him from getting fresh bamboo

AP –

The pandas Giants have unique nutritional requirements and 99% of their diet is made of bamboo. Each adult consumes about 40 kilograms daily. Er Shun and Da Mao arrived at Calgary in 2018 after spending five years in Zoo from Toronto and were going to stay in the city in Alberta until 2023.

After months of overcoming barriers to transporting fresh bamboo to feed its giant pandas, the Calgary Zoo announced today that it will be relocating giant pandas, “Er Shun” and “Da Mao”, back home to China where bamboo is abundant and local. Read More: https://t.co/mVPOINd4U2 pic.twitter.com/Tpl7zpxSvc – Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) May 12, 2020

The president of the Zoo of Calgary, Clement LanthierHe said this week that the facility spent months trying to overcome transportation barriers to acquire fresh bamboo and decided it was better for the animals to be in China, where its main source of food is abundant.

“The important thing is the animals. After all, we cannot pretend that we take care of the animals if we don’t make those difficult decisions,” said Lanthier. “We believe the best and safest place for Er Shun and Da Mao during these unprecedented and difficult times is where bamboo abounds and is easily accessible.”



Lanthier said that the Zoo had contingency plans for a steady supply of fresh bamboo, but that flight limits from China were the first problem. Transporting more of California was equally difficult.

“Every week, every 10 days, there are more and more problems to bring bamboo to Calgary. The risk is unacceptable. We do not want to impose that risk on the health and well-being of pandas“Lanthier stated.

He said that animals don’t like a certain type of bamboo and that other supplies that arrived had expired. The director said the news surprised the Chinese government. In other locations where they are exhibited pandas —Like France, Spain, and parts of Asia — bamboo is grown locally.

Lanthier said that the pandas had been one of the biggest attractions in the Zoo in Calgary, but that the decision could not be based on business. “It is based on animal welfare. I cannot imagine if one day, two or three days in a row, I cannot supply the bamboo. It would be catastrophic.”