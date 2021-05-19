Canadian Teck sees little risk of a tax hike in Chile: president

TORONTO, Canada (Reuters) – Canada’s Teck Resources sees little risk of tax hikes in Chile due to a stability agreement that protects the company’s massive Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 copper project from higher levies over 15 years. Chief Executive Don Lindsay said Tuesday

Chile’s Chamber of Deputies this month approved a bill that would sharply increase taxes on copper mining to pay for social programs.

“We trust Chilean institutions,” Lindsay said Tuesday at the Bank of America Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel conference.

“The stability agreements were offered on a transparent and uniform basis under Chilean law and, therefore, they are theoretically not negotiable,” he added.

On the other hand, Vancouver-based Teck has not yet decided whether it will restart a process of selling its 80% stake in the Zafranal copper mine in Peru and could look for a partner to build it, Lindsay said.

A similar approach could work for its San Nicolás project in Mexico, he said.

Teck and other miners have benefited from rising copper prices in the wake of rising demand in China, which has made such assets more valuable, Lindsay said.

