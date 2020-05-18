© Provided by .

A screenshot taken from a video obtained from Jason Kyle Arnold’s Facebook account shows a fire generated after a military plane from the Canadian Snowbirds group, an elite aerobatics team, crashed on May 17, 2020 in Kamloops, British Columbia.

A Canadian Air Force aerobatic patrol plane crashed in British Columbia on Sunday as part of an operation launched earlier this month to cheer Canadians up during the coronavirus pandemic, a military statement said.

“A Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crashed near the community of Kamloops in C.B. (British Columbia, ndrl.),” The Royal Canadian Air Force tweeted, without providing further details.

“Right now our priority is … to support the efforts of the emergency personnel,” he added.

According to Canadian media, which cited witnesses, the aircraft crashed into a house shortly after taking off late in the morning from Kamloops airport, along with another plane.

Photos published by the local newspaper Kamloops This Week showed wreckage of the burning plane near the house, which was partially burned.

According to this newspaper, the pilot managed to eject himself from the device before the accident and landed thanks to the parachute on the roof of a house, although he appeared to be injured in the back and neck.

The two planes were due to fly over British Columbia on Sunday as part of a tour called “Operation Inspiration,” launched to greet Canadians’ efforts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicknamed “Snowbirds” and made up of nine planes that left a trail of white smoke, the patrol had begun its tour in Nova Scotia with the aim of flying over the main cities of the country, at low altitude and from east to west.