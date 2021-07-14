Canadian Masters 1000 2021. Entry List with Federer as a surprise

Although there are still a few weeks to go before the start of the US Open Series, the last great tour of the season is already throbbing. In this sense, the Entry List of the Toronto and Montreal Masters 1000, where the first major men’s and women’s events, respectively, will be held on North American soil.

In that sense, surprisingly (or not so much) all the 37 best players appear according to the international ranking. In fact, Roger Federer, who commented that he had had a setback in his right knee, would have planned to travel to Canada in the US Open. In addition, Rafael Nadal He would play two consecutive tournaments since the previous week he will participate in the ATP 500 in Washington. Beyond all the tennis players who entered directly, Kei Nishikori is noted since he used the protected ranking and Vasek Pospisil, the first invited by the organization.

FULL ENTRY LIST OF THE MASTERS 1000 OF TORONTO 2021

Novak Djokovic (SRB) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) Rafael Nadal (ESP) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Alexander Zverev (ALE) Dominic Thiem (AUT) Andrey Rublev (RUS) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) Roger Federer (SUI) Denis Shapovalov (CAN) Kei Nishikori (JAP) – PROTECTED RANKING Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Diego Schwartzman (ARG) Pablo Carreño (ESP) Roberto Bautista (ESP) Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Casper Ruud (NOR) Alex De Miñaur (AUS) Cristian Garín (CHI ) Gaël Monfils (FRA) David Goffin (BEL) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Fabio Fognini (ITA) Milos Raonic (CAN) Jannik Sinner (ITA) Aslan Karatsev (RUS) Karen Khachanov (RUS) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) Ugo Humbert (FRA ) Daniel Evans (GBR) Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) Stan Wawrinka (SUI) Fabio Fognini (ITA) Cameron Norrie (GBR) Reilly Opelka (USA) John Isner (USA) Borna Coric (CRO) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Alexander Bublik ( KAZ) Vasek Pospisil (CAN) – WC

On the other hand, 540 kilometers east of Toronto is Montreal, where the WTA Masters 1000 will be held from August 9 to 15. In this case, the big absences go through Serena Williams and Simona Halep, who suffer various injuries and will not be able to participate in the tournament. In fact, the American did not provide too many details of her physical problem after her fall at Wimbledon.

Other casualties corresponding to the top50 will be Kiki Bertens (announced her retirement from the activity), Svetlana Kuznetsova and the Chinese Qiang Wang. Meanwhile, the Spanish army will have three representatives since Garbiñe Muguruza, Sara Sorribes and Paula Badosa they will say present in Canadian lands.

COMPLETE ENTRY LIST OF THE WTA MASTERS 1000 MONTREAL 2021 (NEITHER SERENA NOR HALEP)

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) Naomi Osaka (JAP) Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) Sofia Kenin (USA) Bianca Andreescu (CAN) Elina Svitolina (UKR) Karolina Pliskova (CZE) Iga Swiatek (POL) Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) Belinda Bencic (SUI) Petra Kvitova (CZE) Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) Victoria Azarenka (BLR) Jennifer Brady (USA) Elise Mertens (BEL) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) Maria Sakkari (GRE) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Angelique Kerber (ALE) Ons Jabeur (TUN) Karolina Muchova (CZE) Coco Gauff (USA) Madison Keys (USA) Jessica Pegula (USA) Anett Kontaveit (EST) Paula Badosa (ESP) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) Daria Kasatkina (RUS) Petra Martic (CRO) Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) Alison Riske (USA) Nadia Podoroska (ARG) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Johanna Konta (GBR) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) Shelby Rogers (USA) Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) Magda Linette (POL) Dayana Yastremska (UKR) Donna Vekic (CRO) Sara Sorribes (ESP) Viktorija Golubic (SUI) Leylah Fernández (CAN) – WC

