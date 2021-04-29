Canadian GP canceled, Turkish GP replaced

The pandemic seems to give war this year too, and if last year it already left a somewhat strange Formula 1 calendar, this year it is also upsetting some races. Some have already been announced that will be held behind closed doors for safety. Now it is official that the 2021 F1 Canadian GP is going to be canceled directly because of the situation in the North American country.

The restrictions to enter the country make it impossible for this event to be disputed. However, they have given one of lime and another of sand, since along with the announcement of their cancellation they have announced that they have signed a long-term agreement to maintain the race. The Canadian GP will be on the calendar until 2031, that is, 10 more years.

To replace the gap left by the Canadian GP, ​​the organization has once again rescued the Turkish GP, which will return to the calendar in its place. Namely, the 2021 F1 Turkish GP will be held from June 11-13. However, we will see if the situation in this country is much better than that of Canada, which I do not think so … It will be necessary to see if this wild card ends up being celebrated and how the authorities of the country will do to maintain some security.

Liberty Media took the action to cancel the Canadian GP after speaking with the health authorities Canadians, moving the event to Istanbul Park. In this way, a circuit returns that was already on the calendar for years, but that ended up leaving the calendar permanently until the pandemic arrived.

The pilots will return to rediscover this circuit so peculiar, with some very hard linked curves, and that it runs in an anti-clockwise direction, something that can cause neck problems for riders with less physical preparation …