© Provided by .

Defense attorneys for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, here upon leaving her Vancouver residence in May, say there were abuses to force her arrest

Lawyers for Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on Monday accused Canadian police and border agents, in collusion with the FBI, of abuse in the arrest of the executive under a US order.

At a hearing to set Meng’s extradition hearing schedule, defense attorney David Martin argued that Canadian officials delayed his arrest for several hours in December 2018 during a stopover in Vancouver to gather evidence for the FBI.

According to court documents, the defense said that this « previously planned scheme » allowed authorities to access their electronic devices under the excuse of a customs inspection.

The FBI had requested that Meng’s devices be placed in signal-blocking bags, which Canadian agents did. And he also asked for serial numbers and images of the devices.

The daughter of Chinese billionaire founder Huawei Ren Zhengfei, is requested in the United States for fraud linked to sanctions against Iran.

Martin called the US extradition request « outlandish » and noted that a memo from the Canadian intelligence service states that the FBI would not be present during Meng’s arrest « to avoid perceived influence. »

The document was released by a federal court on Friday and highlighted that Meng’s arrest would become « a significant bilateral issue » for Canada and China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the memo « again shows that the entire Meng Wanzhou case is a serious political incident. »

« He talks about the political calculations by the United States to conscientiously eliminate Huawei and other Chinese high-tech companies, » said Zhao, who also urged Canada to release Meng « immediately, to ensure his safe return to China and not to continue. the wrong way. «