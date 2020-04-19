Authorities managed to detain the suspect at an Enfield gas station.

Canada.- A 51-year-old man opened fire Sunday in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, leaving at least 10 people dead, including a police officer. The alleged assailant also died, authorities reported.

The suspect, named Gabriel Wortman, was arrested by the Royal Mounted Police (RCMP) in a fuel station from Enfield, Nova Scotia, northwest of central Halifax.

At one point, he disguised himself as a police officer and adapted a car to look like an RCMP patrol, authorities said.

“There are more than 10 people killed,” said Superintendent-in-Chief of the Royal Mounted Police, Chris Leather. “We believe that a single person was responsible for all the deaths and that he moved alone through the northern part of the province and committed what are apparently several homicides.”

Leather said they don’t have the exact figure yet. dead.

“It is almost certain that there will be more than 10. How many more, I do not know,” he said.

Brian Sauvé, president of the National Police Federation union, said that one of the deceased is an agent and that another policeman was injured.

The agent was Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year veteran of the force.

Police have yet to release a motive for the attack. By noon, there were half a dozen patrols at the scene of the incident. Gasoline pumps were cordoned off and officers were investigating a silver van.

The incident began in the small rural town of Portapique, and police recommended that residents take shelter in their homes and remain in the basement. Agents found several dead inside and outside the house where the first shooting occurred.

Residents also reported several fires, but police did not immediately confirm the details.

“This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in the history of our province,” said Nova Scotia Prime Minister Stephen McNeil.

He said this is an additional “big weight” while working to contain the coronavirus.

Hours earlier, police said the suspect was driving a car that looked like a police vehicle and was wearing a police uniform, but later reported that he was “believed to be driving a small silver Chevrolet pickup truck” and traveling south on the highway. They indicated that the suspect is not a member of the RCMP.

Corporal Lisa Croteau, a provincial police spokeswoman, said authorities received a report of “a person with firearms” around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and that the investigation “turned into a investigating an ongoing shooting. “

“My prayers go out to all those affected by this terrible situation,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.