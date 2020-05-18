A Canadian Air Force aerobatic patrol plane crashed in British Columbia on Sunday as part of an operation launched earlier this month to cheer Canadians up during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving one dead and one injured, according to a statement. military.

“Heartbroken, we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds (Canadian Forces, ndrl.) Team died and another suffered injuries,” the Royal Canadian Air Force tweeted.

In the early afternoon, the air force reported that a plane had crashed near Kamloops, in British Columbia, about 450 kilometers east of Vancouver.

“Right now our priority is … supporting the efforts of the emergency personnel,” he tweeted at the time.

According to Canadian media, which cited witnesses, the aircraft crashed into a house shortly after taking off late in the morning from Kamloops airport, along with another plane.

“There was no noise, it was strange, the plane went around and fell from the sky. Just an explosion, straight to the ground, then a cloud of black smoke,” Annette Schonewille told Canadian public radio.

Photos published by the local newspaper Kamloops This Week showed wreckage of the burning plane near the house, which was partially burned.

According to this newspaper, the pilot managed to eject himself from the device before the accident and landed thanks to the parachute on the roof of a house, although he appeared to be injured in the back and neck.

The two planes were due to fly over British Columbia on Sunday as part of a tour called “Operation Inspiration,” launched to greet Canadians’ efforts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicknamed “Snowbirds” and made up of nine planes that left a trail of white smoke, the patrol had begun its tour in Nova Scotia with the aim of flying over the main cities of the country, at low altitude and from east to west.