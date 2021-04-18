Canada’s security regulator approves three Ethereum ETFs in a single day

Compartir

The Canadian regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, has approved three Ethereum ETFs (exchange-traded funds). CI Global Asset Management, Purpose Investments Inc., and Evolve Fund Group Inc. have received approval to launch three separate Ether ETFs.

Ether ETFs would be available on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to give investors exposure to the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ether.

Evolve and Purpose already have Bitcoin ETFs trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

CI Global Asset Management is collaborating with Galaxy Digital holdings Ltd to launch CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF on April 20 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, subject to TSX approval. Steve Kurz, Partner and Director of Asset Management at Galaxy Digital, said: “We are delighted to continue building our advisory relationship with CI. The CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF offers investors a streamlined path to benefit from the explosion of decentralized applications being built on Ethereum. “

In addition, Evolve Fund Group Inc. plans to start trading its Ether EFT (ETHR) on April 20 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Raj Lala, CEO and President of Evolve, stated: “We are very excited to have launched one of the world’s first bitcoin ETFs and now we plan to launch the world’s first Ether ETF. Similar to Bitcoin, investors will now be able to trade. with Ether as simple as buying stocks through your bank or brokerage. ETHR will provide daily liquidity, transparency and security through a regulated ETF structure. “

Purpose Ether ETF is designed to provide investors with exposure to Ether by investing directly in physically liquidated Ether. The Purpose Ether ETF is configured to offer three classes of units: US dollar units (ETHH.U), Canadian dollar units without currency hedging (ETHH.B), and Canadian dollar currency hedged units (ETHH).

EFTs are investment vehicles that allow investors to buy stocks that represent a certain asset, in this case, Ether. Investors can trade with them continuously throughout the day without worrying about owning the asset themselves or holding cryptocurrencies, such as storage.

In other words, Ether ETFs would allow investors to buy into the ETF without going through the complicated process of trading Ether. Also, since ETF holders would not invest in Ether directly, they would not have to worry about the complex storage and security procedures required for crypto investors.

Bitcoin ETF problem in the US

While neighboring US regulators have yet to approve Bitcoin ETFs, Canada appears to be progressive towards regulated cryptocurrency instruments. In early February, Canada approved its first Bitcoin ETF which witnessed high demand from investors. And recently, Canadian regulators approved two Bitcoin ETFs that allow investors to take short positions in the cryptocurrency.

A Bitcoin ETF in the United States is still far from being approved. There is currently a long list of prominent companies (such as NYDIG Asset Management, Valkyrie Digital Assets, Galaxy Digital, SkyBridge Capital, VanEck, Cboe, WisdomTree, and Fidelity Investments) applying to the SEC for Bitcoin ETF approval. But the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has repeatedly rejected applications from companies intending to launch Bitcoin ETFs.

The SEC claims that Bitcoin is traded on unregulated exchanges, leaving it susceptible to manipulation and fraud. However, there is still hope that the new head of the SEC, Gary Gensler, can change the attitude of the regulatory agency towards the novel investment product.

Image Source: Shutterstock