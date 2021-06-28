Canada’s list for the Tokyo pre-Olympic that surprised everyone

The world of basketball is stopped in a few seconds with the celebration of the Conference Finals in the NBA, but thinking in many cases in the Olympic Games that will be held in a few weeks and that will return the best basketball on the planet to our televisions.

In the case of Canada, we are talking about the national team that will have the most NBA players in its ranks behind the United States. Great call with some more than exciting names: Luguentz Dort, Cory Joseph, Dwight Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Mychal Mulder, RJ Barrett … Where is the ceiling of this team?