The promoter is in talks with F1 and the relevant authorities

The fact that it is an urban layout makes the situation difficult

Formula 1 continues with the configuration of the calendar for this 2020. With the first eight appointments defined, we are now working on the races planned in America and Asia. For its part, Canada is working to make the celebration of its GP in the autumn a reality when the queen category ends its journey through Europe.

So far, a total of 97,530 people have contracted the coronavirus in Canada and 7,994 have lost their lives. Uncertainty regarding the evolution of the pandemic in America makes it more difficult for Formula 1 to visit the continent. However, François Dumontier, promoter of the Canadian GP does not lose hope.

“The talks continue with the interested parties of the event, that is, with Formula 1, the city of Montreal, the Montreal Department of Tourism and other authorities involved in holding the race this fall,” he said in statements collected by Le Journal de Montreal.

The truth is that the layout located in Montreal is an urban track. It should be remembered that other core races within a city have already been canceled. First it was Monaco and now it has been Singapore and Azerbaijan that have decided together with the queen category not to receive the category this year.

With an eye toward holding several GPs in the Middle East, specifically Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, the premier class is now studying the feasibility of competing in America. Recently, Mexico expressed its intention to continue with its event, while Canada has not yet ruled out participating.

On the other hand, with Japan off the calendar, China would be the only remaining option in Asia. However, and although the 22 races will not be reached, Formula 1 does not rule out competing on European routes not included in the beginning, as is the case of Hockenheim or Portimao.

