Canada will not send its athletes to the Tokyo Olympics for the coronavirus pandemic

The Canadian team will not take part in the 2020 Summer Olympics or Paralympics, according to a report jointly released by the committees Canadian Olympic (COC) and the Paralympic (CPC).

Through a statement they indicated that “The COC and the CPC urgently urge the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to postpone the Games for a year and we offer them our full support to help them navigate all the complexities that the reprogramming of the Games will bring. ”

The decision comes after all sports organizations worldwide decided to suspend activities indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both committees indicate in the same text that they recognize the problems involved in rescheduling the Olympic Games, but they assure that “nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community.”

Sources close to the Olympic committees in other countries warn that some of these could follow in Canada’s footsteps.