CANADA.- To the passengers who want to travel by plane in Canada, or on international flights to the North American country, the temperature body to prevent transmission of COVID-19although the Canadian Government had previously indicated that this measure was not useful.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, announced the measure this Friday during his daily press conference in which he stated that the passengers who have a fever may not board their flight.

Likewise, people who work in airport security zones will undergo screening tests. temperature bodily.

The measure for travelers from international flights will begin to be required from the end of June, revealed the transport minister of CanadaMarc Garneau.

On domestic flights, the requirement will be implemented later, in late July, when the necessary equipment is in operation at airports, Garneau added.

In the event that a passenger has a fever, they will undergo a second examination ten minutes later to verify the initial measurement. In case the presence of fever is confirmed, the traveler will not be able to board although they will be allowed to make a new reservation at no cost for 14 days later.

« Our government is making it mandatory to examine the temperature of airline passengers using a phased approach, first for those traveling to Canada, then for those traveling from Canada and finally for those traveling within Canada, » he explained. Trudeau.

Since mid-April, Canada It already requires all people entering an airport to wear a mask to cover their mouth and nose.

But after the declaration of the pandemic of COVID-19Trudeau stated that it was not necessary to take the temperature to passengers because there was no evidence that the measure was used to detect cases of the disease.

Trudeau justified the change of mind today because « it is an extra measure of protection for the people who come to CanadaBut it is not the only way to keep Canadians safe. «

The measure comes at a time when the country is beginning to relax the social and economic containment measures applied to slow down the spread of the COVID-19.

Canada It has 97,898 confirmed cases and 8,048 deaths, most in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario, the two largest in the country.