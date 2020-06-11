F1 returns this Sunday, starting at 19:00 CEST

The last event of the virtual Championship can be followed on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook

Valtteri Bottas returns to the virtual Grand Prix grid this weekend on the occasion of the Canadian GP. The Finn will participate in the last virtual race of Formula 1 this year, in which only five drivers from the current grid will race and the absences of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris stand out.

The return of Valtteri Bottas and the absences of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris have been the most notable news in the lineup confirmation for the Virtual GP of Canada, the last virtual race of the season. George Russell will seek in Montreal to continue his streak of victories and proclaim himself champion for the first time in the world of video games.

Only five drivers from the current Formula 1 grid They will participate in this last virtual test of the year. With less than a month to go until the start of the season in Austria, the drivers have already started testing real cars and have put simracing aside, as is the case with Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc. Yes, Valtteri Bottas, George Russell, Alex Albon, Nicholas Latifi and Pierre Gasly they will run this last time.

At the moment and with one race remaining, Williams leads the championship with 154 points and has a 24 advantage over Ferrari, which has 130. Mercedes is in third place, with 125 points. Without a doubt, a vibrant finale is looming to determine who is the champion team in this unofficial championship.

ALIGNMENTS

Mercedes: Valtteri Bottas and driver to confirm Ferrari: Callum Ilott and driver to confirm Red Bull: Alex Albon and Jan Olsson McLaren: Tiametmarduk and driver to confirm Renault: Guanyu Zhou and Caio Collet AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly and Simon Neil Racing Point: David Schumacher and pilot to confirm Alfa Romeo: Aarava and pilot to confirm Haas: Louis Delétraz and Pietro Fittipaldi Williams: George Russell and Nicholas Latifi

HOW TO FOLLOW THE VIRTUAL GP OF CANADA

The race can be followed this Sunday, starting at 19:00 CEST, from the official F1 website and also from the category’s YouTube, Twitch and Facebook accounts. It is expected that the appointment will last an hour and a half and that it will be made up of classification and race.

