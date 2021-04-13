Canada surpasses the US in number of covid cases for the first time

(Bloomberg) – For the first time since the pandemic began, Canada has passed a grim milestone with more new COVID-19 cases per capita than the United States.

In the last 7 days there have been approximately 22 new cases registered for every 100,000 people in the country. Ontario has been hit the hardest with hospitals coming under increasing pressure, especially in Toronto, the largest city in the country.

“This is the worst moment of the pandemic so far,” Kevin Smith, executive director of the University Health Network, said in an interview Monday. “Our intensive care units are full.”

For the first time since March 2020, Ontario ordered the cancellation of all but emergency surgeries in most of the province. Patients scheduled for cancer, heart and brain surgeries were asked to wait while intensive care units fill up with COVID-19 patients. The Toronto Hospital for Sick Children has opened a unit given the overflow to treat adults.

“When the Hospital for Sick Children provides care in its intensive care unit to adults, you know that you are going through one of the worst periods of the pandemic,” Eileen de Villa, a Toronto medical health officer, said at a conference on Monday. press. “The old covid-19 virus is being wiped out by the B117 variant, and the other two variants are also present in Toronto.”

Toronto on Monday recorded 1,296 new cases and, at the current rate, could see 2,500 new COVID-19 cases a day by the end of the month, health officials warned.

