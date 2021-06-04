Canada shudders after the discovery in a mass grave of 215 children from a boarding school for indigenous people

Photograph taken in 1937 of the Kamloops Indian boarding school. Archdiocese of Vancouver Archives

The politics of death and crying

A fact that many indigenous people are clear about is that both the positive and the negative in their lives are crossed through the colonial prism. With the passage of time, we perceive that it is the finger of history that presses the balance.

What is often overlooked is how that inequality in life continues until death.

Like life, how people cry and remember the death of indigenous people has also been the object of political control. The Canadian state, hand in hand with the churches, has long unilaterally taken for granted its sovereignty over indigenous death and mourning.

Nowhere is it more palpable than in the atrocity of Tk’emlúps, which has exacerbated it for many indigenous nations, as we see that the Catholic Church not only denied these children the ability to live their lives and choose their end, but that also denied their communities control over their deaths.

In Tk’emlúps, it was the Catholic Church that decided that those lives and deaths were not worthy of being known, remembered and commemorated.

One of the most evil acts perpetrated by the Catholic Church in Tk’emlúps was causing the children to be deliberately forgotten: they were omitted from official records.

Documented certification of a death may seem like a cold and technical procedure, but for some it is essential to remember. It is just a way of confirming a death and allowing the dead to remain present for the living. This anguished void that persists is what the researcher Pauline Boss called an “ambiguous loss,” “a loss that remains unclear because there is no document certifying death or any official verification of the loss: there is no resolution, there is no closing”.

We could interpret that the memory of the person and the presence of their mortal remains are two separate issues, but the truth is that in many cultures both things are intimately connected.

As in Catholicism, in many indigenous rituals and ceremonies the material body plays a central role in the social permanence of the deceased. Matthew Engelke, a scholar of the anthropology of death, says:

Commemorating the dead involves much more than remembering them. It requires a firm commitment to everything that spirits and ancestors desire: a good burial, a mug of beer, a banquet, money, the laying of a tombstone, the blood of a reindeer, the blood of the family.

The truth about “the disappeared”

The truth about the Tk’emlúps massacre went completely unnoticed during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). In the weeks leading up to the TRC, held in 2008, the Catholic Church faced accusations related to a mass grave in Kamloops. At that time, the Church denied having any record of it.

Until recently the remains were located, the Catholic Church was content, and content, with finding 215 children “disappeared”.

“The disappeared”, those children secretly eliminated, left behind an extraordinary mourning. Their families and communities were mired in inconsolable crying for life: they never knew if their loved ones were still alive or dead, and if they were, they were completely unaware where their remains rested.

These were lives abandoned to death without the living having any chance to intervene.

Now that the bodies have been located, the families, their communities and the Indian nations can begin to think about the custody of the remains, mourning and commemorating the absent. All of that already depends on them and the support and resources that are provided to them.

