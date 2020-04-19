A 51-year-old man who killed at least 10 people, including a uniformed man, in Nova Scotia, CanadaHe was found dead after hours of persecution, the country’s federal police said on Sunday.

“We don’t have a bottom line,” police spokesman Chris Weather said at a press conference. “It is a figure of at least 10. It will almost certainly be more than 10. How much more than 10, I do not know,” he added about the death toll.

“The search for the suspect ended this morning. When the suspect was located. And I can confirm that he is deceased,” he added.

