On Friday, by government decree, the United States banned the export of mouthguards and face masks from Minnesota to Canada, and because of this, Trudeau asked the Donald Trump government to lift the measure, although the response was negative.

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, reported today that his government will not retaliate against the United States despite the prohibitions they announced regarding the export of medicines and emergency equipment such as masks.

“We are not seeking retaliation or punitive measures. We know that our common interests continue to work collaboratively to keep our citizens safe anyway, ”he said. the mandatary.

On Friday, by government decree, United States banned the export of masks and protective masks from Minnesota to Canada, and because of this, Trudeau asked the Donald Trump government to lift the measure, although the response was negative.

Trump said that in order to ensure the health of Americans, the materials available will not be distributed abroad during the new coronavirus pandemic.

“We need the masks. We don’t want other people to get them, ” Trump declared at a press conference after announcing other contingency measures for the country.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Ontario, Doug Ford He made this decision of the magnate as retaliation, because according to The Globe and Mail, it is about “going to starve while we enjoy the banquet.”

(Ntx)