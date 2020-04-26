Spain, the Czech Republic, Turkey and the Netherlands have reported failures and non-compliances in materials and medical tests from China

Notimex –

Canada – At least a million face masks coming from China do not meet quality standards to protect Canadian doctors in their efforts to combat coronavirus (COVID-19), so they will not be sent to hospitals, the Canadian government reported.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reported that the face masks acquired were going to be sent to the health sector workers who are working to contain the pandemic, which has infected thousands of people in this country in North America.

The face masks type N95 or its manufacturing equivalent China, (KN95), are usually the safest for health professionals, since they filter up to 95 percent of small particles. However, some of the materials received did not cover this standard.

According to Canadian authorities, the wide demand for medical equipment from all the countries of the world has generated a shortage of it among the most renowned providers, which is why they have required to buy equipment from other companies.

PHAC noted that contracting products from different vendors is undergoing rigorous quality and standards reviews necessary to protect workers even when it comes to donating international cooperation.

The agency reported that face masks will not be returned to ChinaThey could be used among officials who do not work in the health sector and where protection and prevention measures are not as strict as in hospitals.

Not only Canada You have received medical equipment that does not meet quality standards. Since the start of the coronavirus emergency, Spain, the Czech Republic, Turkey and the Netherlands have reported failures and non-compliance with medical materials and tests from China.