Experts announced the projections for “the worst possible scenario”, although they affirm that the government took measures to avoid it since the beginning of the crisis.

On Tuesday, the specialist Richard Massé, principal adviser to the Canadian government in public health, presented projections on the situation of Covid-19 in the country, highlighting that by the end of the month between 1,200 and 9,000 people could die.

However, he stressed that since “the government took swift action at the start of the crisis, it is unlikely that Quebec is approaching the most critical scenario of projections“; He explained that the current trajectory of mortality is towards the lower end of said range.

According to the report prepared by Canadian experts, there are two scenarios for before April 30, “one optimistic and the other pessimistic.” In the first, it is expected that there will be a total of 29,212 infections, of which 1,440 people will need some type of hospital care, and it is estimated that in this case there will be a total of 1,263 deaths.

In the most critical scenario, it is stated that Covid-19 infections would reach 59,845, which would cause 3,208 people to need hospital care and there would be a total of eight thousand 860 deaths.

According to the country’s health authorities, Canada “does not have enough beds in intensive care units to treat the most serious cases,” if they were to reach the most pessimistic scenario of the projections.

For his part, the Minister of Public Health of Canada, François Legault, asked the population to take the projections stoically: “I don’t want people to be alarmed by the pessimistic scenario. Although, obviously, when you see the projected number of deaths, that can seem worrying, “he said.

The experts explained that the calculations are projections based on what happened in European countries with similar health systems; Likewise, it was detailed that the most critical scenario was obtained from the experience of Italy and Spain, while the positive projection of Germany and Portugal.

So far, Canada has a total of 17,872 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which has killed 375 people. Today, Massé stressed that the peak of infections in the country is expected to arrive around April 18. (Ntx)