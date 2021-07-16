Canada overwhelms Haiti and has one foot in the quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY

Cyle Larin added a double, Stephen Eustáquio and Junior Hoilett got the other goals, and Canada overwhelmed Haiti 4-1 on Thursday to provisionally seize the top of their group in the Gold Cup.

Eustáquio scored just 5 minutes later, with a perfectly executed free kick. His right hand, about five meters out of the crescent, came in stuck to a post, making goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre’s shot in vain.

At 51, Tajon Buchanan made a good overflow and a delayed diagonal serve. After a failed attempt by the Caribbeans to get the ball away, Larin sent the ball into the net for 2-0.

Stéphane Lambese approached the Haitian team in the 56th minute. However, Larin scored his second goal at 74 and Hoilett completed the win at 79, a minute after the Haitian team was outnumbered by the expulsion of Francois Dulysse.

The Maple Leaf team reached six points to provisionally command Group B. The United States could catch up later if they defeat Martinique in the second doubleheader game at Sporting Park.

That result would qualify the two North American teams to the quarterfinals. Haiti and Martinique have not added.

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.