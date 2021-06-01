Canada opens pre-Olympic with No-Hitter against Colombia

The Canadian Baseball National Team, managed to take the greatest merit during the Opening Day of the Baseball Pre-Olympic of the Americas, vilely crushing the Colombian National Team, giving them a defeat no hits and annotationss.

Canada, who, together with Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela belong to group b within the Baseball Pre-Olympic that began this Monday, in search of a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics, they achieved an opening day for the history of their professional baseball in foreign waters, achieving the magic mark of a No-Hitters by his combined pitching staff, in addition to not allowing touchdowns.

Canadians, recorded a No-hitter divided among three of his pitchers, his starting pitcher Albert Andrew was the one who took most of the pie, putting together a seven-round performance with seven strikeouts, being revealed by Brendan McGuinan, who pitched a two-strikeout inning, followed by Ben onyshko, throwing an inning of two strikeouts and a walk, canceling the perfect game at the last minute, but closing the game by way of the No-Hitter.

The offensive of Canada, It was also another highlight in his first game of the Pre-Olympic of the Americas, linking seven touchdowns with eight hits, taking advantage of the great day of pitching by the North American country.

By Colombia, apart from suffering what was a No-hitter by the Canadian pitching, they did not look in the best way in the defense of their squad of position players, ninth that ended up allowing three errors in the miraculous game by Canada.

🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 Canada Defeats Colombia! 🇨🇦CAN 7-0 COL🇨🇴 # RoadToTokyo # Tokyo2020 @baseballcanada pic.twitter.com/Yzm6PDy2Vr – WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 1, 2021