Canada marks its highest temperature in history with 49.5ºC and records dozens of deaths

Canada has marked its highest temperature in history on Tuesday, reaching 49.5 degrees Celsius in the municipality of Lytton, in the province of British Columbia, while the Police have reported dozens of deaths from the heat wave in the west from the country.

It is the third consecutive day that Lytton has broken its temperature record, after reaching 46.6 and 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday, respectively, although in this case it has reached almost 50 degrees Celsius, which has been reached at 4:20 p.m. (local time).

The highest temperature so far, 45ºC in 1937

Before recording these maximums, the highest temperature recorded in the country had been 45 degrees Celsius, marked in 1937 in Midale, in the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Canadian media CBC.

British Columbia and parts of the province of Alberta are being hit the hardest by record high temperatures.

Metro Vancouver Police – an administrative subdivision of the province of British Columbia, comprising the Greater Vancouver Area – have reported that they have responded to more than a hundred sudden deaths since extreme heat swept through the province.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Police have indicated that until Tuesday they have received notifications of more than 65 sudden deaths since last Friday, with about twenty of those deaths registered this Tuesday.

“Vancouver has never experienced heat like this and, sadly, dozens of people are dying from it,” said Vancouver Police spokesman Steve Addison, adding that officers are doing “what they can” to carry out their work, but they are “at the limit …

