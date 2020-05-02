Justin Trudeau decreed the ban after the shooting in Nova Scotia with 22 victims

Notimex –

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeautoday decreed a ban immediately for more than one thousand 500 models of military caliber assault rifles, after the April 19 shooting, in New Scotlandwhere they died 22 people.

The ruler announced that his administration is working on a program to buy firearms, which today were forbidden to their users, detailing that they would have two years of “amnesty” before selling them.

During the “amnesty period”, users who already possess the prohibited weapons may request a special permit to transport it, if the weapons are located at a different location than the owner’s residence.

Trudeau noted that the measure has as context the shootings in the country’s recent history, including the massacre of New Scotland, highlighting that the families of the victims “deserve more than prayers”.

He pointed out that the weapons that were prohibited today were those of a military type, stressing that these “have only one purpose: to kill as many people as possible in the shortest possible time.”

The Canadian government decree identifies military-style firearms as “modern design semi-automatic weapons with sustained rapid-fire capabilities (…) present in large volumes on the market.”

In this regard, an international marketing company stressed that the measure of the current administration could cost the economy between 200 thousand and 300 million dollars, as well as affect the sales of the stores where these devices are sold.

However, a Toronto community security association, made up of family members of victims of a July 2018 shooting, praised the move, saying “things are moving forward” as requested.