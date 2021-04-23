Canada bans flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days

(Bloomberg) – Canada will ban direct flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days to help control the spread of new covid-19 variants.

The restriction, which will take effect on Thursday at 11:30 pm Ottawa time, was held during a virtual press conference with five cabinet ministers. The move comes after India experienced the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases in the world, with 314,835 new infections.

Public health experts worry that a more contagious strain of the virus could spread through the country of 1.3 billion people. Countries from Singapore to the UK have banned flights from India due to the worsening situation.

Some Canadian provinces have already registered some cases of the Indian variant. Health Minister Patty Hajdu said India accounts for 20% of recent air travel volumes to Canada, but more than 50% of all positive tests conducted at the border.

“Given the increased number of COVID-19 cases detected in air passengers arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan, Transport Canada is issuing a Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, to stop direct air passenger traffic from those countries,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

With a third wave of cases threatening to overwhelm hospitals in major Canadian cities, pressure has increased on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action. On Thursday, leaders of Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous provinces in the country, asked Trudeau will further tighten the rules for travelers at the air and land borders. Opposition politicians also lobbied the government to stop international flights from coronavirus hotspots.

“Currently there are no flights from Brazil, but we will not hesitate to ban travel from other countries if science confirms it,” Alghabra said. “This virus is neither Chinese nor Indian. It affects us all. “

