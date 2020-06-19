© Provided by Agencia .

Toronto (Canada), Jun 18 . .- Canada will soon have a mobile application to track COVID-19 cases, as announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, the same day that the number of cases of the disease in the country reached 100,000.

Trudeau explained during his daily press conference that the use of the application will be voluntary but encouraged all Canadians to install it on their mobile phones because this way the program will be more effective.

« It will be up to each Canadian to decide whether or not to install the application, but it will be most effective when as many people as possible have it, » Trudeau said.

The Canadian Prime Minister added that currently the application, called COVID Alert, can be installed on 30 million mobile phones operating in the country. In 2019 Canada had a population of 37.6 million people.

The application is being developed by the Canadian company Shopify with Bluetooth technology from Apple and Google. The security of the program will be reviewed by another Canadian company, BlackBerry.

According to Trudeau, people who contract the disease will anonymously indicate the positive result in the application. People who have been in the vicinity of someone positive for the disease will be alerted to the exposure.

The application emits through bluetooth a unique and anonymous signal that is picked up by other nearby phones that have the program. Each mobile stores the signals it has received and downloads a list of the signals of those who have contracted the disease.

When the application detects that the mobile has been in the vicinity of a positive, it alerts the user.

« Because it is completely anonymous, because it is low maintenance, because it fully respects privacy, people can be confident that it is an easy measure that they can have so that we are all safe as we reopen, » Trudeau explained.

The application will begin to be used as a pilot in the province of Ontario, the most populous in the country and the second most affected by the disease after Quebec.

The announcement comes on the same day that the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada exceeded 100,000 and stood at 100,163. The number of deaths is 8,299.

Quebec has 54,383 cases of the disease and 5,340 deaths, while Ontario has 32,917 infections and 2,553 deaths.

