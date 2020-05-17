The US president stressed that both countries are dealing with the pandemic very well

AP –

Toronto.- Canada and United States negotiating an agreement to extend the closure of their border shared to non-essential transfers during the pandemic of coronavirus, a Canadian government official said Wednesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he did not have authorization to discuss the negotiations, said it is too early to lift the restrictions, which are scheduled to expire next week.

Trump has said that the border between United States and Canada It will be one of the first to open and that both countries have handled the pandemic very well.

But many Canadians fear a reopening. United States has the highest number of confirmed infections and deaths from COVID-19 globally, although its per capita figures are far below those of many other nations.

United States and Canada They agreed last March to limit border crossings for essential travel amid the pandemic. And last month they announced a 30-day extension to the restrictions. Under normal conditions, about 200,000 people cross the border daily.

Cross-border workers in essential industries, such as healthcare professionals, airline crews, and cargo transport drivers, can still cross. Truck drivers are critical because they move food and medical supplies in both directions. Much of the food from Canada come from or through United States.

Americans and Canadians returning to their respective countries are exempt from border restrictions.

Canada sends 75% of its exports to United States and about 18% of the exports of United States they go to Canada. It is the border longest in the world between two nations.