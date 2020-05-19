Toronto Canada.

Canada and United States have reached an agreement to keep their borderto all traffic considered non-essential until at least June 21, as announced by the Canadian Prime Minister on Tuesday, Justin Trudeau.

In mid-March, the two countries initially agreed to limit cross-border traffic to the transport of goods and workers deemed essential for 30 days to stem the spread of COVID-19. The measure was later extended one month in April.

Trudeau stated today during his daily press conference that the closure of the border it is necessary because it is “a vulnerability”, since the arrival of people from United States can cause new outbreaks of COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUSES IN THE USA

Right now, United States It is the country with the most declared cases of COVID-19, with 1.5 million people infected and 90,432 deaths, while Canada has 79,411 cases and 5,960 deaths.

The Canadian Prime Minister also noted that US authorities “are fully open” to keeping the border closed for another 30 days.

About the time Canada Reopening its borders, Trudeau said they are making the decisions “week by week.”

“The situation is changing rapidly and we are constantly adjusting the measures that are appropriate for Canadians and maintaining that balance between keeping Canadians safe and restoring normalcy and economic activity,” he said.

Despite the closure of the border, the vital traffic of goods between the two countries has been maintained without interruptions, which is allowing the revival of sectors, such as the automobile, which depends on products manufactured on both sides of the border.

Maintaining the food supply chain is also vital for both countries, as both countries depend on each other in this sector.

PLACES MOST AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUSES IN CANADA

Meanwhile, the Canadian provinces most affected by the pandemic, Ontario and Quebec, continue to reopen their economies gradually after almost two months of forced stoppage.

Ontario which has 23,384 cases of COVID-19 and 1,919 deceased, allow as of today that stores with direct access to the street can reopen their doors.

The province also announced today that it will form an independent commission to investigate the nursing home system that has suffered from a high rate of infection and mortality from the disease.

The nursing homes in Quebec, a province that today totals 43,627 cases of COVID-19 and 3,596 deaths, have also been the most affected by the pandemic along with the city of Montreal. In Canada’s second most populous city, there have been more than 22,000 COVID-19 infections and some 2,300 deaths.

Quebec authorities have announced that the situation in the province’s main city is beginning to stabilize and that it will allow the reopening of stores with direct access to the street from May 25.

