Canada and the United States are negotiating an agreement to extend the closure of their shared border to non-essential transfers during the coronavirus pandemic, a Canadian government official said on Wednesday.

Miami World / AP

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he did not have authorization to discuss the negotiations, said it is too soon to lift the restrictions, which are scheduled to expire next week.

Trump has said that the border between the United States and Canada will be one of the first to open and that both countries have handled the pandemic very well.

But many Canadians fear a reopening. The United States has the highest number of confirmed infections and deaths from COVID-19 worldwide, although its per capita figures are far below those of many other nations.

The United States and Canada agreed last March to limit border crossings for essential travel amid the pandemic. And last month they announced a 30-day extension to the restrictions. Under normal conditions, some 200,000 people cross the border daily.

Cross-border workers in essential industries, such as healthcare professionals, airline crews, and cargo transport drivers, can still cross. Truck drivers are critical because they move food and medical supplies in both directions. Much of Canada’s food comes from or through the United States.

Americans and Canadians returning to their respective countries are exempt from border restrictions.

Canada sends 75% of its exports to the United States and about 18% of the United States’ exports go to Canada. It is the longest border in the world between two nations.