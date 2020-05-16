May 15, 2020 | 7:12 pm

The European Union (on behalf of 19 countries) and the Government of Canada sent two letters to Rocío Nahle, Secretary of Energy, on May 15, requesting a meeting to clarify their concerns about the Agreement to guarantee efficiency, quality , reliability, continuity and security of the National Electric System (SEN) published by the National Center for Energy Control on April 29.

“Unfortunately, there has been an additional event in the sector that has increased our concerns and makes the need for a meeting with relevant government representatives even more pressing today than ever,” says the letter signed by Jean-Pierre Bou, Charge d’Affaires of the Delegation of the European Union.

The representative also mentioned that in January they had already expressed their concerns to the Mexican government and that they had requested a meeting with the Ministry of Energy, which to date has not been confirmed.

Graeme C. Clark, Canadian Ambassador, highlights in his letter that the agreement “puts at risk the operation and continuity of renewable energy projects of Canadian companies in Mexico.”

The diplomat also mentioned that Canadian companies have trusted Mexico to bring their investments and that the measures put at risk, in the short term, investments of 450 million dollars, in addition to more than 1,000 jobs.

Both governments mentioned the suspension of long-term auctions and changes to the regulations for clean energy certificates, as the first two worrisome actions by Sener, which are now topped with the Cenace agreement.

Bou warned that the restrictions on the entry of clean energy generating plants “threaten to discourage private investment, including foreign investment, as several European companies send us.”

The document also highlights the conclusions that the Federal Commission on Economic Competition made public regarding the agreement.

The two letters also reiterate the intention of the issuing governments to work with the Mexican government in the search for a satisfactory solution for all parties in the short term.