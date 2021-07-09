Can young children see sadness or joy in faces with masks?

The COVID-19 pandemic that has forced us to wear a mask has made it more difficult not only for people we know to identify with each other when they cross the street, but also to detect smiles and other facial expressions. By looking closely at the uncovered part of the face, it is feasible for adults to infer whether the person in front of them exhibits a sad or happy facial expression. Our experience of years observing faces helps us to do this. But what about very young children? To what extent are they able to recognize sadness or joy in a face with a mask? An investigation has tried to answer this question, which is not inconsequential because there is a fear that not completely perceiving many faces could negatively influence the normal development of young children’s social interaction skills.

Monica Gori, Lucia Schiatti and Maria Bianca Amadeo, all three from the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT), have found that children from 3 to 5 years old are able to recognize hidden emotions under face masks only 40% of the time .

The percentages are higher in other age groups: children aged 6 to 8 years (55-65%) and adults (70-80%) but, in general, all age groups showed some difficulty in correctly interpreting these expressed emotions by one face while it was partially covered by a face mask. Regarding the other emotions, the results were better, but clearly the age group that has the most difficulty recognizing the emotions expressed from behind a face mask is that of preschool children.

“The experiment was carried out in the early phases of the 2020 pandemic, and at that time, masks were still a new experience for almost anyone,” explains Gori, “Children’s brains are very flexible, and at this time we are conducting tests to check whether children’s understanding of emotions has increased or not “.

The study is titled “Masking Emotions: Face Masks Impair How We Read Emotions.” And it has been published in the academic journal Frontiers in Psychology. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)