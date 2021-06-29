Can You Wear White After Labor Day? – Why Can’t You Wear White on Labor Day

Anybody else unconsciously start putting away all their white clothing as soon as the beginning of September rolls around the corner? Yeah, weird right? For far * too * long, we’ve been strictly told that the color was absolutely forbidden to wear after Labor Day because of who-even-knows-what reason. But because its been such a universal social rule, people like me hesitate to sport white or other various shades of the hue in fear that I’ll be shunned. Okay, maybe that’s dramatic, but you know what I mean.

If you’ve ever felt this way, then I’m here to tell ya that it’s all been a lil myth and yes, you can indeed wear white after Labor Day. (Heads up: It’s on September 6 this year.) Let me give you more details about how it originated though.

How did this rule come to be and who followed it?

So, it goes way back to the 19th century, my friends. Elitists came up with this fashion rule to separate themselves from the new money group (which I know is incredibly silly to think about now). People who were wealthy enough to escape city-living during the warmer months would wear white because that just became the unofficial summer hue. “Item [was] insiders trying to keep other people out, ”Valerie Steele, director of the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology, told Time. She added, “… and outsiders trying to climb in by proving they know the rules.”

Edward Berthelot

But there are also some speculations that Labor Day marked the last day of the summertime which automatically made people put away their lighter, more airy clothes — ie, many white-colored items — and updated their wardrobe with things that were darker shades. “If you look at any photograph of any city in America in the 1930s, you’ll see people in dark clothes,” Charlie Scheips, author of American Fashion told Time explaining that there were civilians who wore absolutely any color during this time, whatever the season. Though he did point out that white was indeed a favorite for the summer.

This is why it doesn’t matter anymore.

Since there seems to be a few opinions on what the actual rule was, I think it’s fair to say that, it’s honestly not even a “rule” anymore. Maybe then it was much more of a firm style faux pas, but I can tell ya that it’s 100 percent not A Thing to this day. Wear white after Labor Day! Wear it whenever the frick you want !! Also, um, hello: Let’s not forget about winter whites. It’s a trend that’s been around for a LONG time, well, because, white-colored knits and cables are cute AF in cold weather. Fashion is all about expressing yourself, using clothes and accessories, in however way you feel fits YOU best. You bet you’ll be catching me rocking white, all day every day — especially as soon as September 7 hits … wink wink.

Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.

