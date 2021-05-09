Can you time the market with basic Python?

Compartir

Using basic pandas to know when to enter and when to exit an investment

Disclaimer: This does not constitute investment advice of any kind, so use this methodology at your own risk.

For this analysis, we hope to observe some form of seasonal trend within a stock market and propose a simple strategy to take advantage of this trend. A basic level of Python (more specifically Pandas) is used to manipulate the data. As this is supposed to be a straightforward strategy, no statistical analysis or prediction techniques will be used (these can and will be covered in the future).

Here, we will analyze the Singapore stock market. A common barometer of the Singapore economy would be the Straits Times Index (STI), which tracks the performance of 30 stocks listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX).

We can’t exactly buy a unit from the STI, but we can expose ourselves to it. One method is to use an exchange-traded fund (ETF), and in this case, I’ll be using the SPDR Straits Times Index ETF (ES3.SI). This ETF aims to replicate the performance of the STI and is available to trade with various brokers.

These are the adjusted closing prices of ES3 from January 1, 2008 to January 1, 2018:

Adjusted closing prices of ES3 from January 1, 2008 to January 1, 2018

Adjusted closing price data is used to omit the effects of corporate actions, such as dividends, stock splits, etc. and they will be a more accurate representation of share price movements.

We assume that there are specific months that tend to give better returns than others. We will calculate the arithmetic average of the logarithmic returns of the different months (aggregated over the time period).

For example, when considering January, we look at the daily returns for January 2008, January 2009… January 2018 and calculate the arithmetic mean of these values.

This is what the ES3 daily logs look like:

Return of ES3 records from January 1, 2008 to January 1, 2018

One of the reasons for using log returns is the general assumption that equity returns follow a log normal distribution.

Below is a summary of the arithmetic mean of the daily logarithms for each month from January 1, 2008 to January 1, 2018 (1 corresponding to January and 12 corresponding to December):

It is observed that these are the months that have had a positive average daily profitability during this period:

March April May July December

Therefore, we will buy the maximum amount of ES3 at the beginning of March and we will sell all our shares at the beginning of June for each year (the same applies to the other months of the list).

For the following sections, we will define 2 portfolios:

The Default Portfolio – A buy and hold portfolio in which the total amount of equity is used to purchase the maximum number of ES3 shares at the beginning of the period. The Strategic Portfolio: A portfolio that buys the maximum number of ES3 shares on the first trading day of a “good month” and exits the first trading day of a “bad month.”

The simulations were conducted with an initial capital of SGD 10,000. Some assumptions include:

No transaction costs (bid and ask spreads, commissions, etc.) Fractional shares allowed

A simulation conducted during the period from January 1, 2008 to January 1, 2018 yielded the following portfolio values:

Portfolio securities from January 1, 2008 to January 1, 2018

According to the table, the default portfolio achieved an annualized return of -1.8%, while the strategic portfolio achieved an annualized return of 10.1%. Below is a visualization of the portfolio’s securities.

Portfolio Values ​​of Default Portfolio vs. Strategic Portfolio from January 1, 2008 to January 1, 2018

Naturally, we would expect better performance for the Strategic Portfolio given that the “good months” and the “bad months” were determined based on this same data set.

Therefore, we will apply our observations in the period from January 1, 2018 to May 1, 2021. Note that the observations we made so far were independent of this time period.

Portfolio securities from January 1, 2018 to May 1, 2021

The default portfolio achieved an annualized return of -3.5%, while the strategic portfolio achieved an annualized return of -3.0%.

Portfolio Securities of Default Portfolio vs. Strategic Portfolio from January 1, 2018 to May 1, 2021

Well, the simulation results show that the Strategic Portfolio outperformed the Default Portfolio only by a small margin.

It was seen that in both cases, the Strategic Portfolio performed better than the Default Portfolio. However, please note that in the test case, depending on your investment capital, the improvement over the Default Portfolio may be offset by transaction costs.

The Strategic Portfolio performed well for most of 2018, but did not avoid the negative impact due to COVID-19, and the strong recovery was missed at the end of 2020. The loss of the strong recovery has allowed the Defaulted Portfolio to close much of the gap.

Pros

Simple to implement with basic Python and does not require any complex analysis (it was done with a simple df.groupby operation) Maximum of 12 transactions per year, which is quite reasonable. The strategy can be implemented for other stocks that may better fit the pattern Eliminates the excitement of the investment process and avoids hasty decisions Being in and out of the market would potentially mean avoiding large drawdowns due to sudden adverse events (e.g. COVID-19 outbreak )

Cons

A very naive strategy with results that can be attributed more to luck than supported by statistical evidence. Discrete time periods in exact months, where in fact (if such patterns exist), time periods can vary from any number of days. Possibility of losing sudden profits due to being out of the market Assumption that economic conditions within a year are similar over the years, but may not be true due to factors such as technology, regulations, policies, etc.

Just because the strategy is simple doesn’t mean it’s useless. Making some modifications could make the model more workable. Here are some ideas:

Multiple Regime Model: If the returns were observed to be primarily seasonal, we could have a model that switches between using a seasonal strategy and another for abnormal changes (which could be detected by statistical testing or even machine learning). Irregular time periods model: seasonal returns do not necessarily need to be discretized by months, they could be 15 days, 93 days or even periods that are not of constant duration within the year Sector rotation model: seasonal trends differ between industries and this strategy provides an alternative to leaving your cash to “rest” during certain months of the year.

I think the returns are seasonal (like business cycles). Throughout the year, there are various events that can contribute to these cycles, such as earning dates, quote announcements, or even holidays. These events impact certain industries (and companies) more than others. That is why there are hypotheses such as the January Effect.

The January effect is a perceived seasonal increase in share prices due to reasons such as collecting tax losses (selling investments at a loss to offset capital gains tax, it does not apply to all countries) and even to the investor psychology.

If we were to establish the existence of such patterns, it would probably apply to a handful of stocks. However, this would be a good start to developing a stronger strategy.