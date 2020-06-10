IPad is seldom thought of as a suitable computer, but times are changing. Apple’s hardware, software, and marketing suggest that the latest iPad Pro and its Magic Keyboard are the replacement for the closest laptop Apple has ever made. But could you really replace your Mac with an iPad?

The question also arises: is the iPad ready for its great moment in this year 2020? Well we will tell you that it depends and you will have all the information on these lines.

Can you replace your Mac with an iPad Pro, iPad Air or iPad?

Despite the fact that these devices are very similar, the iPad Pro, iPad Air and the standard iPad are quite different tablets. So if you want to replace an entire computer with a tablet, the iPad Pro comes much closer to it in terms of features and hardware capacity.

So the iPad Pro comes with a more capable A12Z processor, two cameras, up to 1TB of storage, and a USB-C port. For its part, the iPad Air has a standard A12 chip, up to 256 GB of storage and a single 8-megapixel camera.

The latest iPad Pro models are compatible with Apple’s recently announced Magic Keyboard, which includes a trackpad. The iPad Air has to cope with a smart keyboard, which is a folio case that lacks a touchpad.

So if you want to use the latest revision of the Apple Pencil, it’s limited to the iPad Pro only. Optionally, you can connect a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad to your standard iPad. In general terms, the experience that the iPad Pro offers you is the more premium of the two.

The screens of these iPads are very capable

Both Pro tablets come with high-resolution 120Hz ProMotion displays, which means they respond better to touch input. Screen quality is also better on the Pro, thanks to Apple’s proprietary Liquid Retina display. The speakers have also improved remarkably since the last generation of iPads.

Now, if you are looking to perform demanding tasks on your tablet, such as playing videos or playing the latest video games in 3D, the iPad Pro is the best option. If you want expandability via USB-C, you have to buy an iPad Pro. Also, if a trackpad is important for your work, then you will necessarily need the iPad Pro.

Both tablets run the same operating system and offer access to a software library that is almost exactly right. However, the iPad Pro is much closer to replacing a laptop, while remaining competitive in price.

Right now the iPad Pro is more like a Mac than ever

Apple’s marketing for the latest version of the iPad Pro marks a turning point in how the tech giant is positioning its high-end tablet. The statement that “your next computer is not a computer”; It is the first time that Apple refers to the iPad as a “computer”. All this despite the implications of this slogan.

But also, there is a reason for this sudden change in perspective and it is the new Magic Keyboard with trackpad. Apple has been at the top of the trackpad game for as long as most young people can remember. The trackpad on the new Magic Keyboard has received many positive reviews. So iOS 14 is expected to make better use of this peripheral when it launches in October.

Likewise, while connected to the Magic Keyboard, the iPad floats, just like an iMac with a rotating hinge. It’s a huge improvement over the weaker smart keyboard, though it’s still thin and light enough to pass as a tablet.

The iPad Pro also comes with a USB-C port suitable for charging and expansion, all unlike the Lightning port on the iPad Air and standard iPad. You can connect USB-C hubs to use normal USB-A, memory cards, a 3.5mm audio interface or HDMI connections, all with more or less success.

And comes iPadOS, a branch of the iOS operating system. It looks and feels the same, but has been more specifically tailored to the tablet’s form factor. The gestures you use on the iPad Pro are similar to those on the latest iPhones. Similarly, you can run two applications simultaneously in a 50/50 split view or a 70/30 slider view.

You can replace your Mac with an iPad if you manage files in the cloud

You can manage files both locally and in the cloud thanks to the Apple Files application. Believe it or not, none of the iPad or iPhone models had this feature until iOS 11 arrived in late 2018.

You can tag files with colors and tags to make organizing easier, just like you would on macOS. These are basic but essential features and iPad Pro covers most of them, finally.

Another field in which the iPad Pro has improved is software support. While the iPadOS system is largely based on the standard iOS release, the arrival of heavy apps makes the tablet much more viable for creative professionals. For example, Adobe Photoshop for iPadOS even shares the same code base as the desktop version.

In the same way, Adobe has also announced that the full versions of Illustrator and Aero will arrive soon on iPad. This type of software support from an industry leader changes the rules of the existing game. Combine these features with professional-grade apps like LumaFusion or Cubasis, and the iPad Pro becomes a much more viable platform for serious and professional work.

So what do you use your Mac for?

The iPad Pro, and even the normal old iPad, can do almost any “wireless network” task you have to do. This includes checking and replying to emails, chatting in Slack, surfing the web, word processing and other office tasks. So for most people, it’s also a pretty capable video and photo editing computer that does the job.

However, there are many tasks that the iPad Pro and its cheaper peers cannot do. This is largely due to Apple’s “walled garden” approach to software management. So you have to know that iPadOS is not macOS. Although the two platforms share more code and features as time goes by, they will remain clearly separate from each other.

You should know that macOS is a suitable desktop operating system. Apple does its best to wrap the desktop experience “in cotton”, making it difficult to install software from unknown sources. Besides that it makes changing your Mac for an iPad not 100% satisfactory.

Apple security is very advanced

This is how Mac functions, such as System Integrity Protection, prevent people and malware from damaging important files or injecting code into applications such as Finder or Safari.

These lifeguards are largely optional on the macOS system. If you feel comfortable doing it, you can install an application from anywhere. In addition, you can disable protections at the operating system level and play with them to your liking. You can even install Windows on your Mac and delete the recovery partition if you really want to.

As you will see, you can’t do any of this on an iPad without a jailbreak, which is a modified firmware installation that removes Apple’s restrictions. It’s a fundamentally risky process because it also removes many of Apple’s protections.

Replace your Mac with an iPad: it’s not worth jailbreaking

Jailbreaking is a true cat and mouse game and a user with a security mindset should avoid this type of hack.

Also, your iPad cannot format a USB drive to exFAT so you can watch a movie file on your Smart TV. Your iPad cannot run Windows or Linux either or prepare installation media for those operating systems. Similarly, many accessories are incompatible with iPad, including Thunderbolt RAID arrays and HDMI capture cards.

You also cannot install a BitTorrent client on your iPad and use it to share files. Also, you can’t easily play old DOS video games using an emulator like DOSBox. You cannot run a simple media or file server for your home network from an iPad. You also can’t make local backups of your iPhone and other iOS devices to an iPad like you would a Mac.

If you are a software developer, there is no Xcode for iPadOS. Not yet, anyway. There are rumors that Apple will release a version of Xcode for iPad alongside iOS or iPadOS 14. This would be a game changer for many developers who have MacBooks and have iMacs.

Also, you could “open the door” for top tier Apple apps to receive iPadOS ports, including industry standards like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

Similarly, the iPad is by design, a more limited device and will limit you a bit. However, that does not mean that it will not work as a kind of replacement for your computer. In fact, it may make more sense to buy an iPad Pro than to upgrade your existing computer.

Replacing your iMac with an iPad: the benefits of using an iPad for certain activities

If you’re looking for a brighter, newer, faster way to get the basics done, an iPad Pro could take over. Instead of opting for a new MacBook, consider keeping the old one and supplementing it with an iPad Pro.

However, the A12Z processor and all that multi-core performance make the iPad Pro a much more capable device. If you’re using video encoding, multitasking, or running heavy apps like Photoshop, the iPad Pro is a more capable device for it.

If you hold on to your Mac for anything the iPad Pro can’t do, the tablet could complete a good setup for both of these devices. You’ll also get a tablet that’s perfect for watching movies and playing video games, and a better couch or travel companion than a hinged laptop.

Battery life is comparable as is the charge. Since both iPad Pro and MacBook Air are charged via USB-C. When comparing 11-inch models, they are both slim and portable. If you can live with or avoid limitations, you may prefer to have an iPad Pro in your hands.

Just remember that the iPad can’t do it all. You will likely encounter some of these limitations at some point. Even things you can take for granted, like using web apps like the WordPress blog engine, can be frustrating on an iPad.

But hopefully the new Magic Keyboard trackpad and iOS 14 operating system will help solve some of these issues.

There is a lot of progress, but it is not yet suitable for everyone

When iPad Pro was first released, it was not able to completely replace a laptop. However, in the last iterations that have been made, Apple has made great changes in terms of software and hardware. Similarly, these changes are giving the premium tablet a real shot at success right now. So replacing your Mac with an iPad will be increasingly feasible.

