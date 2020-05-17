Extended unemployment benefit benefits are available to millions of Americans who are out of work for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic under the Coronavirus Economic Relief and Relief Act (CARES Act). This includes people who are not normally eligible, such as freelancers, freelance contractors, and concert workers.

Here are answers to five frequently asked questions about how these benefits work, based on your not voluntarily quitting your job as you would then be ineligible for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program (FPUC) or the extended one. Eligibility for regular unemployment compensation varies by state, but generally does not include those who voluntarily leave employment.

How many weeks of regular unemployment insurance am I entitled to?

The number of weeks you can receive benefits depends on state law. Find information about your state program here. It is important to apply for benefits in the state where you last worked, as doing so helps determine your eligibility for any additional federal benefits.

However, before you can receive benefits, you must be eligible based on the reasons you are unemployed. This analysis varies by state, so again, it’s important to file your claim in the state where you last worked.

Do I qualify for the additional $ 600 weekly in federal benefits?

An additional $ 600 per week in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits is available to all individuals receiving state unemployment benefits under the CARES Act. Funds are available for any week beginning after the date your application was received by the state until the week ending July 31. You do not have to apply for these benefits separately; If you are eligible, you will receive them through your state.

What happens after I exhaust my regular state benefits?

You may be eligible for additional benefits under the federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation program (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance PUA), available until December 31, 2020. Approval is based on your regular state claim: if you were eligible for benefits from your state, you are also eligible for this extension through the CARES Act. That if you need to request them, they are not automatic.

Some states may provide an additional 13 or 20 weeks of extended benefits, depending on the unemployment rate in that state.

What if I don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits or have exhausted federal benefits?

You may be eligible for Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) federal assistance under the CARES Act available until December 31. Your state calculates the amount you will receive.

These benefits can last a total of 39 weeks, including the number of weeks of regular and extended benefits you received from your state. For example: If you received 13 weeks of benefits from your state and the additional 13 weeks of federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, you can receive another 13 weeks under this program.

You may be covered if one of these reasons applies, among others:

You or someone in your home was diagnosed with COVID-19, or has symptoms and is waiting to be diagnosed. You are caring for a family member or someone in your home who has COVID-19. You are caring for a child whose school or daycare is closed due to COVID-19. You have been quarantined by a government agency or medical professional. You lost your job or cannot get to your job due to COVID-19. You have become the primary source of household income due to a death caused by COVID-19. You have quit your job because of COVID-19. Your workplace is closed due to COVID-19. You were scheduled to start a new job but couldn’t because of COVID-19. Freelancers, independent contractors, work economy workers, and people who have not worked long enough to qualify for the other types of unemployment assistance may still qualify for PUA if they meet one of the COVID-19 reasons. previous. States must first verify that these workers are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits.

If my employer suspended me and now reopens, can I refuse to return to work and continue to receive unemployment money?

No. As a general matter, people who receive regular unemployment compensation must act at any prospect of employment and must accept any suitable offer. Except for unusual circumstances, a request that a suspended employee return to work is likely to be a suitable offer of employment that the employee must accept.

If relief measures to revive economic activity cause you to be called to return to your job (which suspended you without pay or reduced your hours), but you don’t want to, there are some other considerations. So in that case, if you receive the extended unemployment insurance benefit, perhaps you could be making more money at home than working.

When you call back to reincorporate your employer must ensure that it complies with health guidelines that guarantee your safety, in this sense, you could not refuse to return and therefore you would lose the unemployment benefit. Even if you are afraid, this does not enable you to give up and ask for the benefit.

“Deciding voluntarily to quit your job because of a general concern about exposure to COVID-19 does not make you eligible for PUA. If you believe that your employer’s response to the possible spread of COVID-19 creates a serious safety hazard or if you believe that your employer is not following OSHA standards, you can file a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, “says the Department of Labor.

In the case of the Extended Unemployment Benefit (PUA), while eligibility does not depend on whether a person is actively seeking work, it does require that the person be unemployed, partially employed, or unable or unavailable to work due to certain circumstances. which are a direct result of COVID-19.

Then, as soon as the business that employed you is reopened and you are called to work, eligibility for PUA would cease unless the individual could identify some other qualifying circumstance described in the CARES Act.

Find more information about unemployment insurance in general here and more information about unemployment insurance relief during the COVID-19 outbreak here, including contact information for the state unemployment insurance office.

Part of this article is a translation of the original posted on the Department of Labor blog.

