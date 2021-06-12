Can you imagine a stuffed upholstered Lamborghini? Kim Kardashian made it happen

The Kardashian family is known to have some pretty unique and controversial cars, but Can you imagine a stuffed Lamborghini? Kim kardashian made it come true.

The billionaire is promoting her SKIMS brand as only she can and did upholstering her new car with the now iconic soft and fluffy fabric that even matched her outfit, also stuffed.

The images were shared through their social networks and they are crazy; the vehicle is completely covered on the outside and inside, including the steering wheel, floors and tires just to showcase the brand’s new cozy styles. You gotta see This!

“My God, isn’t this the cutest and funniest thing ever?” He wrote in his post description.

But the reaction of Internet users was what made this video viral, since they did not stop making fun of his eccentricity and saying that you no longer know what to spend your money on.

“This is the biggest loss of money that I think I have seen in my life”, “When you are too rich and do not know what to spend your money on”, commented some users.

In the end, what he has done here is great, because right or wrong he knew he would get a lot of attention online and it was just the goal to promote their latest product.