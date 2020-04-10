In the latest edition of your podcast 83 WeeksEric Bischoff gave his opinion on public wrestling events.

Eric Bischoff: “Can you imagine a Hulk Hogan vs The Rock without an audience”

During the last edition of your podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff He spoke about fan expectations on night one of WrestleMania 36.

Bischoff commented that many fans saw one night of Wrestlemania as a positive, especially the one involved AJ Styles and Undertaker in the Boneyard Match.

“That whole situation was so bizarre”

“He pushed all of us fans into such a unique environment in terms of what we do.

I have not seen a full episode of any WWE or AEW show since the companies have been producing their shows in a closed environment with no audience.

Fan expectations for Wrestlemania They were very low and this event was so unique that it probably exceeded people’s expectations just because they were so low.

They convinced themselves that it was going to be a bad show and once they were presented with something that was very unique, particularly the Boneyard Match, people were pleasantly surprised.

The importance of the audience for fighters

Bischoff He mentioned the importance of the crowd for fighters. The former president of WCW He made an analogy of how important the audience really is for a fight.

“Elvis Presley once said that the most important aspect of any of his live shows was the audience” Elvis’s words stuck with me. In the ring, you have the babyface facing the heel and you have a referee, so you have three characters in the ring, but the audience also plays an important role, it is the fourth character involved. That audience is very important in my opinion. ”

Imagine the Hulk Hogan taking on The Rock in a high school gym with no audience.

Choose your favorite WrestleMania main event of all time. The Rock vs Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania 18 was a great fight. Now close your eyes and imagine that same fight, the same story told in the ring but this time in a high school gym. If you think in that context, you can see the challenge that turned out to be for talent. “

Bischoff also pointed out how some talents better handled the show in the empty arena. He felt that WWE He had to speak to talent and give him guidelines to adapt to this particular situation.

“Not having watched an entire episode without an audience, seeing an event produced that way, was totally shocking to me.” What I liked was how the fighters handled it. Many fighters knew how to adapt to the format without an audience, however some struggled to adapt. This can serve as learning for the next time a similar situation happens, and to apply what happened and rethink the things that did not go well on screen.

