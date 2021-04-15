Can you have a phobia of sex?

Different types of sex phobia

As we have already commented, the symptoms or the type of anxiety that people with sex phobia experience are very varied, and some specific types can be distinguished such as gymnophobia or fear of nudity, genophobia (fear of intercourse relationships) , filemaphobia (fear of kisses), hafephobia (fear of being touched), fear of intimacy, fear of vulnerability, phallophobia (fear of the penis), gynephobia (fear of women), etc.

The importance of going to the specialist

Sex life is a very important part that affects our physical and mental health, as well as an essential dimension of life as a couple. For this reason, as with other disorders, it is very important to go to a specialist to find the origin of this irrational fear and help those who suffer from sex phobia to successfully overcome the problem.

