Scientists warn that much remains to be studied of COVID-19

By: Web Writing

One of the most important questions before the health emergency that is causing the COVID-19, is if a person can catch twice.

Four possibly reinfected people are known to be Wuhan health workers who became ill with COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

Researchers from Wuhan University admit that it may be a false positive, as the studies sometimes fail, although they repeated the test on several occasions.

“It is rare for a person to be reinfected with the same virus right after being cured. Also, it should be borne in mind that, as far as we know, this coronavirus it doesn’t change as much as the flu virus, “said Isidoro Martínez, an expert scientist in this type of disease.

Another scientific opinion is that in many cases, especially when the viral load is low, it is not a question of complete viruses with an infectious load, but probably residues that are being destroyed by the immune system.

The scientists They also point out that virus levels may fluctuate in people who are already infected.

Also, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends cured patients to remain confined at home for a couple of weeks, since the virus can be found in some internal reservoirs such as the intestine.

But what is certain is that the scientific and medical community still ignores fundamental data to understand the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

(With information from El País and BBC)