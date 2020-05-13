The sun and good weather make beaches and pools an attractive destination, but is it safe to swim in times of a pandemic?

As summer approaches to the northern hemisphere and, many places in Latin America still enjoy good weather, Pools and beaches begin to open.

Health authorities have warned that the summer going to slow down, even if not to stop, the coronavirus pandemic in countries that go into the hottest seasons.

Hence, many wonder if the disease can spread or catch ThroughWater, the sand or grass that usually surrounds swimming pools.

Since there are no specific studies of covid-19 survival in aquatic environmentsThe World Health Organization (WHO) has based its recommendations on the subject on the scientific evidence collected for other coronaviruses.

“The morphology and chemical structure of this virus is similar to that of other coronaviruses for which survival data do exist,” says their report.

In fact, the agency recalls, for example, that the influenza virus died only 5 minutes after being in contact with drinking water with a residual chlorine of 0.3 milligrams per liter.

“Although the presence of covid-19 in untreated water is possibleIt has not been detected in drinking water supplies, ”the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) explains to BBC Mundo.

But What about sea water and the of the pools?

The recommended free chlorine concentrations in swimming pool water (1-3 mg / L) would be sufficient to inactivate covid-19. (Photo: .)

The Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) issued a report this week analyzing the probability of infection in these settings.

Swimming pools

The chlorine that is used as a disinfectant in swimming pools facilitates the death of the coronavirus that causes covid-19.

Its use has been mandatory in many countries by health regulations for years.

“Around this topic there are many uncertainties,” Joan Grimalt, a researcher at the Institute of Environmental Diagnosis and Water Studies in Spain, explains to BBC Mundo.

“Contamination in water is unlikely, but it is much more improbable in salt water or in pool water ”, Add.

The percentage of chlorine a pool should have is at least 0.5 milligrams per liter.

Although they usually have between 1 and 2 milligrams per liter, a level that, according to the authorities of the sector, remains safe for health.

The hygienic conditions of the areas attached to the pool must be ensured by doing a standard disinfection. (Photo: .)

“No more chlorine is needed, but you have to make sure that the pool always has the proper level,regardless of the number of people who are swimming, “says the researcher.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) agrees that “the proper operation and maintenance “(including chlorine or bromine disinfection) in swimming pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas should inactivate the virus.”

The Spanish CSIC recommends washing “your face and hands with soap before going into the pool” and insists that it is the public crowding in pools or beaches that can put people at risk.

Beaches

“Seawater has salt and it has been experimentally proven that this element deactivates or destroys covid-19”, Grimalt says.

But this is “very normal,” he stresses. It happens with many viruses.

Can you surf? (Photo: .)

“There are many, many organisms that cannot live in a salty environment. Sea water has an osmosis, an ion density, which kills many of the virus families. ”

What happens in the case of the one that causes covid-19 is that it is made up of a nucleus of genetic material and a protein capsid that surrounds it and, like other respiratory coronaviruses, is covered by a lipid envelope.

Other viruses, such as the Hepatitis A, for example, they lack that envelope.

“Surprisingly, that makes them last longer in freshwater or seawater than covid-19,” which dies faster, Grimalt explains.

Dilution effect

To the reaction to sea salt must be added the “dilution effect”.

That is to say, the virus spreads in the water and this lowers its power of infection.

In recreational activities, infection with covid-19 in water is highly unlikely, says the CSIC. (Photo: .)

“To become infected, a person needs to be exposed to a number minimum of viral particles “, explains Bruce Ribner, medical director of the Serious Communicable Diseases Unit at Emory University Hospital in the United States.

“Any discharge that goes into the water, like a sneeze or cough, it will dissolve quickly, “he says.

“This would make the probability of a person being exposed to minimum amount of viral particles required to cause infection is very small and, in a real life situation, too small to be concerned about, “he adds.

However, the way the virus could reach the sea is not just through an asymptomatic bather on the beach.

In the case of the covid-19, the main risk is the sewage from cities that flow into the sea.

Traces of the virus have been found in the wastewater. (Photo: .)

sewage water

The CSIC report warns that there is still no evidence on the infectivity of the virus (the ability of a pathogen to invade an organism and cause an infection in it) in wastewater, where it does traces of the new coronavirus have been found.

“This possibility cannot be totally ruled out because there are already three studies that describe the presence of the infectious virus in stool samples from infected patients, ”it reads.

So if the beach is near a collector, you have to be careful.

“The treated or waste water that reaches the sea may contain covid-19 because the faeces of sick or asymptomatic people have a high concentration of viruses, ”says Grimalt.

But a report from the Center for Sustainable Technologies for Water and Energy at the University of Arizona explains that “research also suggests that coronaviruses are more sensitive to water and sewage treatment processes than their counterparts, unenveloped viruses” .

“Therefore, these processes are likely to provide adequate protection against coronaviruses.” should be enoughexplains the document.

The combined action of the salt of the sea water and the sun make contagion in the sand difficult. (Photo: .)

Sand

There are three factors that make transmission of the new coronavirus in the sand difficult: sun, salinity and roughness of the surface.

The ultraviolet light from the sun destroy the virus in the sand.

But we also have to take into account that the sand has high concentrations of sea salt that bathes it.

Furthermore, “sand is not a smooth surface. What has been seen is that coronavirus stay on rough surfaces for less time, ”says Grimalt.

“The probability that the contaminated sand will lead to an infection is surely too small to be a realistic concern“Believes Dr. Ribner.

Survival of SARS-CoV-2 in fresh, untreated river, lake and pool water may be superior to that in swimming pools and saltwater. (Photo: .)

Water from rivers, lakes or streams

If we want to go bathing in rivers, lakes and waters with little circulation, its use is more inadvisable.

In these environments you have to take precautionary measures.

These aquatic environments are the most inadvisable for recreational use compared to other alternatives.

“Studies focused on other coronaviruses, with characteristics similar to SARS-CoV-2, have shown that viruses remain temporarily infectious in natural freshwater environments“Says the CSIC report.

“In principle, this virus is not infectious through water, but given the choice, if you want to make sure, it is better to swim in places where it is clear that there is no possibility of infection and those are the pools and the sea,” concludes Grimalt.

.