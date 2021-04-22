Can you force me to go back to the office?

The State of Alarm comes to an end while vaccination progresses little by little. In this new panorama, there are many companies that are considering returning to the face-to-face mode soon. However, saying goodbye to telecommuting is not going to be easy for everyone.

In the last year, both employees and employers have overcome the fear of providing services at a distance and have seen the benefits of teleworking. In fact, this modality has allowed many people to continue performing their tasks from any location. This is how a recent CIS survey advances it: “the 60% of Spanish society maintains that teleworking has allowed many professional activities to be maintained from home with a high level of quality “

A new report prepared by the consulting firm Efebé points in the same direction, but with different nuances. Although teleworking has been a satisfying experience for the 74% of employees and 67% of managers, only 24% of the total consider it as “excellent”.

Teleworking brings many benefits: saving time and money in travel and catering; increased comfort and productivity, decreased risk of contagion … So can our company force us to return to the office? The answer is yes.

Entities have the right to “reverse” this modality when they consider it appropriate and force the staff to return. However, there are some options that allow the employee to extend their stay at home.

How can I stay longer telecommuting?

In the event that the employee had to take care of a dependent family member, he or she may benefit from the Mecuida plan, approved by Royal Decree Law 8/2020. The interested party may request telework “due to family circumstances”, as long as he proves that he has obligations of care Regarding the spouse or relatives up to the second degree of consanguinity, either by age, illness (including covid-19) and disability.

It can also be assumed that the worker prefers not to return for fear of contagion, having observed that the company has not adopted the necessary security measures. The Occupational Risk Prevention Law allows the employee to leave his job, once he has gone to the center and has verified that there is a “imminent danger to your health”.

Of course: it cannot demand the introduction of teleworking unilaterally. In any case, you can request that the situation be modified to eliminate the risk.

Finally, it must be taken into account that the organization can sanction us if we refuse to go to the position, because it is a legitimate business order that must be complied with. There are companies that even understand the refusal to return as a resignation. However, many lawyers argue that being absent from work for a few days is a minor or serious work offense and should be punished proportionally, for example, through a Cessation of job and salary.

The other side of the coin

