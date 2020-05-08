The next optical illusion that hides various tigers is keeping multiple social media users busy as they try to find the answer.

EF Neer, a Twitter user, shared the optical illusion, a graphic image of several tigers on a stage stage, and asked social media to guess the number of big cats in the image.

At first glance, it seems that the image has only four tigers, two small cubs accompanied by two magnificent adults. However, look a little closer and you will see that there are more artfully camouflaged tigers within the image.

This illusion has gone viral and so far has almost 40 thousand likes and almost 130 thousand comments.

“How many tigers can you see in this photo?” It is the question of EF Neer.

How Many Tigers You See In This Pic? pic.twitter.com/GPOvxKYdRc – EF Neer 🇮🇳 (@isharmaneer) April 22, 2020

The image even caught the attention of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was able to see 11 tigers in the optical illusion.

“An incredible exercise to understand the behavior of Tigers in the wild … Ambush predators,” commented one user.

Amazing exercise to understand the behavior of Tigers in the wild… Ambush Predators – Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) April 23, 2020

Next, how many tigers do you see?

Image: @isharmaneer / Twitter

Answers, how many tigers do you think they are?

The image has kept people hooked. While many were able to detect 16 tigers, some found 18 tigers, there are those who see 23.

Finally, here are some responses from users:

16 pic.twitter.com/ZjiGkX2cge – PRADEEP SHARMA (@ PRADEEP_KUMAR96) April 23, 2020

17 pic.twitter.com/nhhEgxD1TD – Yogender Arya (@ YogenderArya3) April 23, 2020

23 pic.twitter.com/yHRiO3DXSs – Vaishali (@VaishaliMonu) April 24, 2020

