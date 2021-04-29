Can you drink alcohol after having been vaccinated against the coronavirus?

Having already applied the coronavirus vaccine has surely filled you with happiness. Perhaps, probably, the first thing that crossed your mind after having covered your vaccination chart against COVID-19 is to go to celebrate that it seems that the end of the quarantine and the pandemic, for them, is closer every day.

It may be that after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, depending on which one you applied did you think or plan to organize a meeting with your friends and loved ones, where happiness, food and drink cannot be absent.

But this has also raised the following question for some: Can I drink alcohol after I have had the coronavirus vaccine?

We already know that when you are undergoing medical treatment you should not consume alcoholic beverages as this mixture could put your life at risk; This makes some think that alcohol does the same with the vaccine or that it can interfere with its effectiveness.

Does drinking alcohol wreak havoc after getting the coronavirus vaccine?

According to a recent article in the New York Times, there is no scientific evidence that drinking one or two drinks can reduce the effectiveness of vaccines administered in the United States (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson).

Also, health experts assure that the consumption of small or moderate amounts of alcohol, in the long term, would benefit the immune system by reducing its inflammation.

Although clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not specifically look at whether alcohol had any impact on vaccine efficacy for now, it is likely that there will be more information about it in the future.

Experts point out that drinking alcohol in excess can do is suppress the immune system and therefore, this does interfere with the response to the vaccine, which would cause the body to take more days or weeks to generate protective levels of antibodies against COVID-19.

Moderate alcohol consumption in relation to COVID-19 should be understood as no more than 2 drinks a day for men and a maximum of one drink a day for women, while excessive consumption is counted from 4 or more drinks for men and 3 or more drinks for women.

