The Cadena Ser debate for the next elections in the Community of Madrid has started with a lot of tension as a result of the death threats received by the former Vice President of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez.

Iglesias, to continue in the debate, has demanded that the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio, condemn this violence and this action.

The first to do so was the More Madrid candidate, Mónica García: “The first thing I wanted to tell you is that all our support is some attitudes and an unmitigated condemnation of these attitudes. And a reflection on the deterioration of our society so that this has become pseudo-normalized and crystallized in hatred in this type of attitudes. The politics of hatred makes a dent in this society, absolutely deplorable ”.

Monastery has not condemned these threats and has insisted on the position it has already defended in a previous interview in RNE: “We condemn all kinds of violence and I encourage Iglesias to go to a police station to report these threats”

“What I have said is that we Spaniards do not believe anything about this government, if you are so brave, get up and leave, which is what many Spaniards want,” said the Vox candidate.

Iglesias, at that time he got up and left the set, while the rest of the candidates asked him to stay. García has criticized that position of Monastery: “What little shame.”

“I’m glad, he has to be out of the set and out of politics as well,” Vox’s policy has responded. García, who has not been silent, has once again defended Iglesias: “Mrs. Monastery, can you do something worthy in your life? It is that you are not only …

