Driving aids are becoming more frequent in today’s cars. They are designed to make life easier for us, to help the driver in aspects that may be beyond his control. One of those solutions is the Tesla emergency brake, introduced in 2017. Now, a new minigame allows us to discover if our reaction time is better than that of this technology.

Tesla has never revealed the exact specifications of the AEB – Automatic Emergencai Braking, in English – but the developers of the game, Select Car Leasing, have analyzed a dozen videos in which this system has been activated. They have slowed down the images and have made a frame-by-frame analysis, until concluding that the average reaction time is three tenths of a second.

So that is the goal to beat. Playing is very easy: once the game started, we are behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 with all the electronic aids disconnected. We must keep our eyes on the road, because when the time comes an obstacle will appear and we will have to stop the car by pressing any key.

This system is not trivial, but is a pillar of autonomous driving. Today it acts as part of the Autopilot and can operate in the background while the driver manages the manual controls of the car, but tomorrow the on-board computer will have to be ready to take on all functions and be able to react at any time. circumstance.

“Tesla does not show his cards and has not made the reaction time of the AEB official,” explain the creators of the game. “In order to calculate that time, we have selected ten viral videos in which the AEB went into action, we put them on camera slow and we analyze the speed of the system frame by frame. Our research concludes that the average time was 0.3 seconds. ”

There are multiple videos on the net where we can see the AEB in action. In the example that follows, a Model 3 advances through an urban section when a cyclist crosses its path. The electric car brakes automatically to avoid range. It should be noted that the AEB does not necessarily brake the vehicle dry to avoid hitting it, but at least it does help to reduce speed significantly to minimize damage.

