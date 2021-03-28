Can you be allergic to exercise?

Various theories

A study published in the journal Current Allergy and Asthma Reports concludes that exercise triggers the release of endorphins, allowing certain immune cells to release chemicals like histamine.

Other people, however, have a condition known as exercise-induced anaphylaxis. This means that they have an allergy to certain foods, drinks or medicines, and this allergy is activated by sports. For them, eating certain foods before exercising can trigger symptoms such as hives or wheezing (high-pitched sounds that occur during breathing due to a partial blockage of the airways).

There are several theories as to why certain foods or medications in combination with sports can cause an allergic reaction. Exercise makes the gastrointestinal tract more permeable, allowing allergens to come into contact with the immune system. On the other hand, some medications, such as ibuprofen, could further increase permeability and the absorption of foreign allergens by the body, so they interact directly with immune cells.